New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Holdings Cut by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC reduced its position in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223,002 shares during the period. New Home makes up about 2.6% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gratia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.23% of New Home worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of New Home by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Home in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in New Home during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Home during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of New Home in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWHM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,426. New Home Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $71.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

