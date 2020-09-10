NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $258,417,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after buying an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,291,000 after buying an additional 434,000 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $280.32. 28,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.13. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $291.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.44.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $19,743,120 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

