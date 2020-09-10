Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $28.34 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($28.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($28.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. 4,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,076. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

In other Nkarta news, insider James E. Flynn bought 700,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,900,000.00. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew bought 2,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,302,000 shares of company stock worth $22,134,000.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Nkarta Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

