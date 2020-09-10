Nord/LB Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €60.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLJ. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.57 ($80.67).

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74. Grenke has a twelve month low of €40.50 ($47.65) and a twelve month high of €104.40 ($122.82). The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.74.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

