Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.65

Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 443846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and a P/E ratio of -17.37.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

