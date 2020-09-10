Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 4.1%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 10,169,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 15,538,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $52.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 3,149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $225,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

