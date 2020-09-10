Nucor Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NUE traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

