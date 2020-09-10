NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUMV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

NUMV traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $25.87. 12,155 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

