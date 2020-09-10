NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is Impala Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Impala Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up approximately 8.9% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of NVR worth $77,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in NVR by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NVR by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $58.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,953.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,009.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,352.21. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,318.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

