NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading Down 5.2%

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.21 and last traded at $119.72. 2,540,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,641,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 187,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,714 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6,720.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 42,474 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,072,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $122,230,000 after buying an additional 57,039 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $8,358,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.