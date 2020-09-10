NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) is PointState Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1,853.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209,345 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 4.4% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.46% of NXP Semiconductors worth $145,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,046 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,555 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.73. 42,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,807.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.