NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 229.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,046 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,555 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,836. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,807.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.