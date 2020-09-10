Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Down 7.2%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 12,746,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 28,723,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

OAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 165,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 146,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

