Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fairholme Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 101,380 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 1.0% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

OXY traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,334,132. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

