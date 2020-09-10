Opus One Resources (CVE:OOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.10

Opus One Resources Inc (CVE:OOR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Opus One Resources Company Profile (CVE:OOR)

Opus One Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. Its property portfolio includes the Northern Abitibi project that consists of Vezza Extension, Vezza North, and Bachelor Extension gold properties located in the Abitibi region of Quebec; the Chibougamau project that comprises the WinWin, Fecteau, and Grizzly gold properties situated in the Chibougamau-Chapais and Urban-Barry mining camps; and the Courville project located in Courville Township, Quebec.

