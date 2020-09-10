Oracle Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Oracle has raised its dividend by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,059,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,163,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.98.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

