Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Trading Up 5.1%

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 211,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 255,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

The stock has a market cap of $178.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 156.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

