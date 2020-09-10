Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Shares Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 447.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 845,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690,604 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,325,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 626,469 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 436,087 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 319,140 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 941,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 172,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,833. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $326.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXFD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

