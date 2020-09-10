Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 492,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 165,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

