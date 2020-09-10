PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.12

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.117 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

PetroChina has raised its dividend by 170.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PetroChina has a payout ratio of -588.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PetroChina to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 139.8%.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $32.90 on Thursday. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25.

PTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.97.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.