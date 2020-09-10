Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 11,710 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 249.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $88.33. 102,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,387. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

