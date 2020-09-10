Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,870,964. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $208.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.