Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 22,668 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574,346. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.