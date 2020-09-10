Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 23,496 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,474,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

