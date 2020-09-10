Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 476 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $22.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,524.72. 62,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,036.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,549.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,392.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

