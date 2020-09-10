Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 5,870 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,937,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

