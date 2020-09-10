Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,886 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 201,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 1.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.99.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

