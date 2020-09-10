Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,850 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Lam Research worth $74,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 96.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $297.13. The stock had a trading volume of 122,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

