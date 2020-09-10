Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,703,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of TEGNA worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TEGNA by 57,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,021,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,631 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $23,462,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,338,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,890,000 after buying an additional 1,008,595 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $10,860,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 926,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

