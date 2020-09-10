Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146,023 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.63. 156,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.