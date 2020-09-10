Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $29.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 136,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 220.5% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.68. 238,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,095. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.