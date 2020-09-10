Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $36.80 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.43% of CyrusOne worth $36,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 65.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 39.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONE. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $76.36. 36,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,573. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 449.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,652,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

