Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $47.36 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 792,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the period. Cognex makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $47,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

CGNX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.31. 11,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,260. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

