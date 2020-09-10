Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,488 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.66% of FireEye worth $18,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FEYE traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 92,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,039. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.