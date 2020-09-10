Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Werner Enterprises worth $20,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 18,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

