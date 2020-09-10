Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $419,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $56,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,776,686 shares of company stock valued at $184,647,227. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

