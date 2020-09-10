Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $53,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.51. 4,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

