Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Raymond James worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 761,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after purchasing an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 75.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after buying an additional 318,072 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $15,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.83. 22,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,508. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

