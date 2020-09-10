Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of GOOG traded down $26.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,530.73. 58,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,042. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,550.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,393.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,042.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

