Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,674 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 125,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 222,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

