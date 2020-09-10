Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,767 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,928. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.18. The stock had a trading volume of 796,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,008. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.81 and its 200 day moving average is $218.70. The firm has a market cap of $772.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

