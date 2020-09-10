Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 13,624 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,369 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 895,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $16,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,548. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.93.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

