Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 16,025 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.99% of FormFactor worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,249. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.25. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,319. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

