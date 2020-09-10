Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 16,325 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Trimble comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $39,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Trimble by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Trimble by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 79,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 209,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $49.24. 18,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,364. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $54.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,392. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

