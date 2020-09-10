Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 20,212 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $35,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONS. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,314 shares of company stock worth $4,140,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. 9,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,813. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

