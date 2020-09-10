Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 21,732 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,732 shares during the quarter. II-VI accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.00% of II-VI worth $42,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIVI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 1,260.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 106,556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,567,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in II-VI by 256.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 388,796 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 48,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,575. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.21.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

