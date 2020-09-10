Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 239,064 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 239,064 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,589 shares of company stock worth $423,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,667. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MacroGenics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

