Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 30,937 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 721,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,937 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $58,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,244. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,209.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

