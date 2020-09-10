Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,528 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 1.4% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $55,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $92.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.18. 16,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.78. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.