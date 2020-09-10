Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,657 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Cummins worth $32,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.40. 34,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

